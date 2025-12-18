Bride And Startup Founder Fixes Critical Bug 10 Minutes After Wedding: "Parents Yelled"

KoyalAI CEO Mehul Agarwal shared a post on social media, showing how his sister and co-founder, Gauri Agarwal, fixed a critical software bug just minutes after her wedding ceremony. In the post, Mehul challenged the often glamourised view of startup life, stating that behind the scenes, it's intense and demanding work. Alongside his message, he posted a photo of Gauri, in her red wedding attire, seated with a laptop, addressing an urgent issue for their startup.

He mentioned the moment was not a photo op, and their parents yelled at both of them for working at such a time.

"People romanticize startups but it is a lot of work.This is my sister & co-founder @gauri_al at her own wedding, 10 minutes after ceremony, fixing a critical bug at @KoyalAI. Not a photo op, parents yelled at both of us. When people ask why we won, I'll point to this," he wrote.

Mehul also mentioned in a follow-up post that Gauri was taking meetings for three hours a day while on her honeymoon. "She's currently on honeymoon but taking meetings 3 hours a day. The husband is not happy lol," he added.

Internet Reaction

The post went viral and sparked a significant debate online about work-life balance and toxic startup culture, with reactions ranging from praise for the dedication to criticism about boundaries.

One user wrote, "Love the hustle bro (and sis, haha). Do remember that it's a marathon, not a sprint."

Another commented, "It gotta be performative, if it's not then she should learn to set her priorities straight. There's a time for everything. She would still be the complaining if her husband did the same thing. "Oh, you're not giving me attention."

A third said, "I'm deeply committed to my career, but not at the cost of missing the moments that matter most to me."

"Speaks volumes about her ability to delegate and her time management skills. Or she just wants to show off in this social media era which is just so sad and pathetic. People should hesitate before approaching such a sibling duo with work," added a fourth.