Indian Man Takes Mother To His Google Office In US, Shares Heartwarming Video

An Indian man has captured the internet's attention after he shared a heartwarming video of taking his mother to Google's San Francisco office. Abhijay Vuyyuru, a product manager at YouTube within Google, shared the video on Instagram titled, 'Mom visits my office in USA', where he can be seen giving her a tour of the place, which has struck a chord with social media users.

"I can never forget this day. I showed my mom my office! I took her to Google San Francisco. She sacrificed everything for me," wrote Vuyyuru.

In the new viral clip, Vuyyuru opens the gate for her mother before posing together in front of the Google logo. He later takes her to the office cafeteria as the two share a meal.

"My support system - those who unconditionally stood with me in the thick and thin - my Mom! Who made sure I felt comfortable every time I changed school and ingrained in me the importance of putting efforts. Who woke up with me at 4 AM during high school so that I made it to class and made sure I lived the best life with our limited means," Vuyyuru said, acknowledging his mother's role in his career.

"Whatever little I can offer in this life won't do justice to your sacrifices, mom. This one's for you, Mom! And now I want to give it back and impact more people beyond just myself," he added.

'She must be so proud'

As the video gained significant traction online, social media users appreciated the Indian techie for acknowledging his mother's sacrifices and sharing the proud moment with her.

"She must be so proud," said one user while another added: "I don't want tips....I am just happy for you."

A third commented: "This is my dream. I will give my mother every happiness in the world. Proud of you bro."

In another video, Vuyyuru mentioned that his mother was the first person in his family to clear the UPSC and become an IRS officer. Despite her high position, she sacrificed a lot of things to ensure he received the best education and graduated from Harvard Business School with honours.