Indian Man Shows How Volunteer Day In UK Turns Office Work Into Social Service

For many employees, work usually means sitting at a desk and completing daily tasks. However, for an Indian man living in the UK, one workday turned into a unique experience outside the office, giving him a new perspective on corporate culture.

The man, who uses the Instagram handle @shutter_world_stories, shared a video from a zoo where he was seen painting railings as part of his office's Volunteer Day.

He said that after coming to the UK, he had done many things he had never done in India, and that on this day, he had become a painter and was painting railings. He added that it was Volunteer Day at his office and his colleagues had sent him to the zoo for this activity.

He said that he really liked the corporate culture in the UK and described Volunteer Day as his favourite day. He explained that on this day, employees go outside the office to help another organisation.

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He added that although the activity is for a social cause, it helps in building strong team bonding. He also said that when employees work with different teams, it helps improve office networking.

He further said that instead of sitting in front of a computer every day, it is better to go out and try a different kind of work to gain new experiences. He mentioned that on that day, they painted the entire railing.

The video caption explained that in UK corporate culture, a Volunteer Day, also known as Volunteering Leave or Community Day, is a company benefit. It allows employees to take paid time off to do charity or community work.