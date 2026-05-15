Indian Man Shares Experience Of Startup Life, Says "Everyone Lied About The Freedom"

An Indian man's honest account of quitting his job to start his own company has resonated with many social media users online. In a video shared on Instagram, entrepreneur Mehul Agarwal opened up about the excitement, pressure and self-doubt that followed his decision to leave what he described as a draining job and enter the world of entrepreneurship.

In the video, Agarwal explained that people often associate leaving their job and starting their own company with freedom. However, he jokingly added that this freedom only lasts for a few minutes, as one soon realises that they now have to handle every responsibility alone.

He said that after leaving his job, he felt extremely free for about "11 minutes," but as soon as he opened his laptop, he realised that all decisions and tasks were now solely his responsibility.

Aggarwal also shared that his thinking changed significantly after leaving his job. He said that until recently, he was worried about the excessive workload his boss was giving him. But after leaving, he realised that not having a boss doesn't mean less responsibilities.

He jokingly added that despite working for himself, he now has more work than before, and he doesn't understand how this happened.

Recalling his early days, Agarwal said he was initially filled with enthusiasm and excitement. On the first day, he woke up at 6 a.m. and, with "founder energy," began planning for the next three months. He described that day as extremely productive.

He further stated that he woke up early the next day with the same energy and reworked his entire plan. According to him, that day was also very productive.

But by the third day, his enthusiasm gradually waned. He said that while he woke up early, this time he lacked the same enthusiasm. Looking at his plans, he felt nervous and questioned his life decisions.

Referring to the fourth day, Agarwal jokingly said that instead of working on a business plan, he made a video based on his own experience.