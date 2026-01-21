Indian Man Shares 8 'Harsh Truths' About Moving To Australia

An Indian man who moved to Australia two years ago has gone viral on social media for revealing eight harsh truths about living in the country. The user named Divyesh Gondaliya took to Instagram to share the post, detailing how Australia was an incredible place to live, but it also came with a set of challenges that were rarely highlighted.

Gondaliya said the country Down Under provided ample opportunities, but it often came at the cost of a limited social circle, especially if you were starting from scratch. He added that Australia teaches you resilience, especially when the support system that is available in India is not present here.

Here Are The 8 Harsh Truths Revealed By Divyesh:

People are friendly in Australia and will stop for chat at cafes, universities or while waiting in line. However, forging a deeper friendship was hard, as most of them had established social circles since childhood.

Gondaliya said coming from India meant he was used to a life full of people, festivals, and family. Although Australia is peaceful and beautiful, he said, sometimes that quiet feels lonely too.

Living alone teaches you independence, but it also means there are nights you miss your family and friends so much that your eyes get heavy and your heart feels full.

Gondaliya highlighted that the Australian lifestyle may look perfect on social media with the beaches, sunsets and road trips, but it requires long work hours, tight budgets, and the pressure of making every dollar count.

Everyone dreams of building a future in Australia. But as an international student, visas and uncertainty make you live in “temporary mode” for a long time.

While the lifestyle is elite, rent, groceries and other utilities come at a premium. Gondaliya said every dollar counts in Australia.

Australia can feel surprising, the weather is good almost all year round, but winters feel even colder than in some countries that have temperatures below 0, simply because the houses are so badly insulated, you are always freezing.

Even cops talk to you like friends, not like authority. And your boss feels more like a teammate than a boss, respect goes both ways here.

'Sounds Hard And Great'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 3.1 lakh views as social media users lauded Gondalia for sharing her honest assessment about life in Australia.

"Very well expressed. All the best to you here in Australia," said one user, while another added: "Thanks for telling the truth. Sounds hard and great in one time."

A third commented: "I think it's so brave to come to a country that's so different from the one you left. The challenges would definitely make you resilient and at times feel lonely. Much respect to you."

A fourth said: "Great intel. I left after four years. It is not home. Australia has lots to offer but it lacks depth and substance. Roots."