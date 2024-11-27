Indian CEO Spends Rs 14 Lakh On Louis Vuitton Dog Suitcase, Internet Reacts

An Indian CEO has set social media abuzz after reportedly spending a whopping Rs 14 lakh on a Louis Vuitton accessory for his pet. The extravagant purchase, believed to be a designer dog suitcase has left the internet divided, with reactions ranging from astonishment to criticism. Ajay Thakore, CEO of Doctor Multimedia, documented the buying process in a video, which he shared on Instagram.

In the video, Mr Thakore is seen entering a Louis Vuitton store, saying, "I think my dog has something to pick up." He then showcases the extravagant dog suitcase called Bone Trunk, a hard-shelled, bone-shaped suitcase complete with a varnished wooden tray and two bowls.

The caption of the video read: "Aspen's always spending money like there's no tomorrow. $20k Louis Vuitton bone trunk."

Social media platforms were flooded with mixed reactions. Some users admired the CEO's ability to pamper their pet, calling it a display of love and privilege. Others, however, deemed it excessive, pointing out the stark contrast between such spending and pressing issues like poverty and inflation. Many also questioned the practicality of such an indulgence.

"Is this supposed to be cool? You can waste money buying the stupidest things? No one is impressed." one user commented. Another joked, "This pet travels better than I ever will!"

A third wrote, "Imagine how far 20k would go at an animal rescue? Imagine how many animals without homes could benefit from that? Imagine the incredible feeling of knowing you saved many animal lives. Now that would be impressive."

A fourth said, "Man, this is a grotesque illustration of what's wrong in society. Imagine being such a gullible brand slave that you staff 10s of thousands on something so goddam pointless just so you can show off about it. How achingly insecure would you have to be to resort to this? Just a sickening lack of awareness or values."

However, some also defended him and accused others of hypocrisy. A fifth added, "I like folks who accumulate wealth and enjoy life on their terms. It's funny how many here are condemning this man's spending habits yet they would treat themselves to a $800 iPhone and don't consider charity at the time."