In Tamil Nadu, Elephant Plays Harmonica. Don't Miss This Delightful Video

The footage shows the beautifully adorned temple elephant holding the harmonica in its trunk and blowing with all its might. A man, presumably the mahout, looks on proudly as Andaal toots a few notes. Music to his (and our) ears! Finally, he takes the mouth organ from the elephant and gives the skilled jumbo a rewarding pat.
#WATCH: Elephant named Andaal plays mouth organ at temple elephants' rejuvenation camp in Coimbatore's Thekkampatti. #TamilNadupic.twitter.com/APFnzQeOVc— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2018
The clip has impressed Twitterati. Posted on Twitter just two hours before writing this, the video has been "liked" over 300 times already and retweeted at least 130 times. "Cute," tweets one person. "Happens only in India," tweets another.
This GIF basically sums up the Internet's reaction:
Wow pic.twitter.com/aC4wNJtBkR— (@Saffron_Lion) February 18, 2018
