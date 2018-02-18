In Tamil Nadu, Elephant Plays Harmonica. Don't Miss This Delightful Video The jumbo was filmed playing the mouth organ at a rejuvenation camp for temple elephants in Coimbatore's Thekkampatti, reports news agency ANI.

43 Shares EMAIL PRINT The talented jumbo was filmed playing the harmonica at a rejuvenation camp for temple elephants New Delhi: Consider your day made. A delightful video posted on Twitter by news agency



The footage shows the beautifully adorned temple elephant holding the harmonica in its trunk and blowing with all its might. A man, presumably the mahout, looks on proudly as Andaal toots a few notes. Music to his (and our) ears! Finally, he takes the mouth organ from the elephant and gives the skilled jumbo a rewarding pat.



Watch Andaal the elephant play the harmonica below:

#WATCH: Elephant named Andaal plays mouth organ at temple elephants' rejuvenation camp in Coimbatore's Thekkampatti. #TamilNadupic.twitter.com/APFnzQeOVc — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2018

The clip has impressed Twitterati. Posted on Twitter just two hours before writing this, the video has been "liked" over 300 times already and retweeted at least 130 times. "Cute," tweets one person. "Happens only in India," tweets another.



This GIF basically sums up the Internet's reaction:

Wow pic.twitter.com/aC4wNJtBkR — (@Saffron_Lion) February 18, 2018

What do you think of Andaal's harmonica-playing skills? Let us know in the comments section below.



