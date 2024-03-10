''I'm Quite A Catch'': US Engineer Uses Facebook Ads To Find Himself A Date

Facebook parent Meta charges anywhere from $5 to $50,000 a week for the classified ads.

The online dating world is often confusing and complicated, prompting people to chalk out creative and impressive dating bios to help stand them out. Over the last decade, apps like Tinder, Grindr, Bumble, and Hinge have completely transformed the way people meet and date. However, instead of dating apps, a man in the US has taken a new approach to online dating, taking out Facebook ads to find a match.

According to the New York Post, a single, 33-year-old software engineer in New York City posted an ad for himself on Facebook Marketplace.

''This is a personal dating ad! How embarrassing for me! But also (I hope) intriguing?'' the listing read featuring Michael posing in a blazer and rimless glasses. ''Date Michael,'' reads another version that pops up on Facebook Marketplace among ads for bicycles and espresso machines for sale.

The ad then takes candidates to a Google Form with more information about him.

''I'm kind, happy, curious, creative, and a major nerd. My aunt is certain that I'm 'quite a catch,'' he wrote in the ad.

''At the most basic level, I'm looking to meet a woman who is open to a serious relationship and lives within the reach of the NYC subway network,'' Michael added.

Talking about his political views, he wrote, ''Liberal/left-leaning . . . I like talking about politics but I haven't made it my whole personality.''

