IITian Working Late For Indian Clients Sparks Noise Complaints In San Francisco Airbnb

Sachan's experience highlights the growing challenges remote workers face while operating across global time zones.

IITian Working Late For Indian Clients Sparks Noise Complaints In San Francisco Airbnb
The Airbnb host supported Sachan and blamed the neighbours for complaining.

Prateek Sachan, an Indian entrepreneur and IIT Delhi alumnus, currently living in San Francisco, has faced noise complaints from neighbours due to his late-night working hours. Sachan, the founder of AI startup Bolna, backed by Y Combinator, revealed that he works until 5-6 AM local time to align with his India-based team and customers.

Sachan, staying in an Airbnb rental, shared that neighbours living downstairs lodged complaints about the noise. However, his Airbnb host supported him and defended his work schedule. In messages shared by Sachan, the host called him an "outstanding guest" and criticized the neighbours for being unreasonable.

"Please let me know if the guest below causes any more trouble for you guys," the host told Sachan in message. "I am sorry they are difficult. You have both been outstanding guests so l don't want your eta to be marred."

The Airbnb host also clarified to Airbnb Support that the downstairs neighbour was "out of line." Sachan's experience highlights the growing challenges remote workers face while operating across global time zones.

