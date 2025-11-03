Air India's San Francisco-Delhi Flight Makes Precautionary Landing In Mongolia

An Air India San Francisco-Delhi flight made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbataatar in Mongolia after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route, the airline said in a statement.

"The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks. We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity," said the airline.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remain top priority," the airline added.

According to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, a Boeing 777 aircraft was operating the flight.

Details about the number of passengers on the flight were not immediately available.

The Ministry of External Affairs is extending all possible help to Air India passengers stranded in Mongolia.