Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Air India's San Francisco-Delhi Flight Makes Precautionary Landing In Mongolia

Air India said it regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the unforeseen situation.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Air India's San Francisco-Delhi Flight Makes Precautionary Landing In Mongolia
  • The flight crew suspected a technical issue en route, forcing a precautionary landing, said the airline
  • "We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the unforeseen situation," said the airline
  • According to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, a Boeing 777 aircraft was operating the flight
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

An Air India San Francisco-Delhi flight made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbataatar in Mongolia after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route, the airline said in a statement.   

"The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks. We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity," said the airline. 

"We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remain top priority," the airline added.

According to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, a Boeing 777 aircraft was operating the flight. 

Details about the number of passengers on the flight were not immediately available. 

The Ministry of External Affairs is extending all possible help to Air India passengers stranded in Mongolia. 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Air India, San Francisco, Airline Safety
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now