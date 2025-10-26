IIT Student Cracks Amazon Job, Father's Unexpected Response Wins the Internet

An IIT BHU graduate, Shivanshu Ranjan, recently landed a job at Amazon as an SDE-1, and his father's response to the news has gone viral. When Ranjan shared the news with his father, expecting excitement, he got a simple "ok" in response. This understated reaction has sparked conversations about Indian parenting, with many finding it relatable and humorous.

Ranjan texted his father, "Job lag gaya, Amazon me" ("I've got a job at Amazon"), expecting excitement, but his father's response was a straightforward "ok".

"Typical dad response after I got job," the post on X read.

See the post here:

Typical dad response after I got job 😭 pic.twitter.com/SJam98AnsN — Shivanshu Ranjan (@shivuuuuu264) October 24, 2025

The post has garnered widespread attention, with users appreciating the father's straightforwardness. Some have shared similar experiences with their own parents, highlighting the trend of Indian parents showing approval through subtle reactions.

One user wrote, "your father has seen it all, maybe thats why it doesn't excite him yours will be the same reaction after some years remember when we used to cry for a toy but after we got the toy its not that interesting anymore."

Another commented, "New generation corporate are uncharted territory for parents ... Mere parents abhi bhi "Private" job bolte hai bas, no classification.. Everyone job roles that is Non-govt = Private job."

"Just Indian parents. Similar response you'd get from a jealous friend," said a third.

A fourth added, "That OK has a way bigger emotion which WhatsApp has no capability to explain. By the congratulations, a bigger journey is waiting for you."