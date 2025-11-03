"Unfortunately, Your Role Is Eliminated": Amazon's Layoff Email To Employees

Amazon employees learned they lost their jobs through two text messages last Tuesday. One message told them to check their email before coming to work, and another urged them to call a help desk if they hadn't received “an email message about your role.”

The texts, sent shortly after the official email notifications, were meant to prevent laid-off employees from arriving at the office only to find their badges deactivated.

Employees later received an email from Beth Galetti, Amazon's Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology, confirming the layoffs and outlining next steps, Business Insider reported.

“I have some important, but difficult, news to share with you,” Galetti wrote. “After a thorough review of our organisation, our priorities, and what we need to focus on going forward, we've made the hard business decision to eliminate some roles across Amazon. Unfortunately, your role is being eliminated, and your employment will end after a non-working period.”

She added that Amazon would offer full pay and benefits during the transition period, along with severance packages, skills training, and job placement support.

“We didn't make these decisions lightly, and we're committed to supporting you throughout this transition,” Galetti said.

The email informed employees that their badge access had been restricted and said those in offices were to seek security's help to exit the building. “As of now, you are no longer required to perform work on Amazon's behalf, and will receive your full pay and benefits for the next 90 days,” the email read.

The layoffs are part of Amazon's latest round of corporate downsizing, which has affected about 14,000 positions.

CEO Andy Jassy said the move is aimed at streamlining operations, cutting bureaucracy, and accelerating the use of AI and automation. Divisions most affected include Human Resources (People Experience & Technology), Devices & Services, and Operations.