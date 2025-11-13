IIT Bhilai Student's Death Sparks Probe Into Medical Negligence

The death of Saumil (Somil) Sahu, an 18-year-old first-year at IIT Bhilai, has triggered outrage on campus and prompted a police investigation into alleged medical negligence by the institute's health centre.

According to reports, Saumil, a native of Madhya Pradesh and a first-semester B.Tech student in Electrical Engineering, developed a fever on November 10. His condition worsened the next morning, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His family has accused both the college management and attending doctors of serious negligence.

Angered by the incident, students staged a protest on campus Tuesday night, which continued until 3 am, and later attempted a candlelight march on Wednesday evening. The march, however, was stopped by the administration at the main gate.

Students alleged that IIT Bhilai lacked adequate medical facilities, claiming delays and mismanagement at the campus health centre led to Saumil's death. "If there had been a doctor and ambulance available on time, Saumil could have been saved," one student told reporters.

A case has been registered at the Durg police station, and an investigation is underway. Additional SP Sukhnandan Rathore said, "A young man, an IIT student, was admitted to the hospital and died. A post-mortem has been conducted, and an FIR has been registered. Further investigation is in progress."

In a detailed press release, IIT Bhilai expressed deep sorrow and outlined immediate steps taken in response, "It is with profound grief that we inform the passing of Mr. Somil Sahu, a first-semester B.Tech student in Electrical Engineering, on November 11, 2025. Somil was a bright young mind whose untimely demise has deeply saddened the IIT Bhilai community. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends."

The institute listed corrective actions, including a request to the Superintendent of Police to conduct a full investigation. Immediate suspension of the institute's medical officer. Ensuring 24/7 medical personnel and ambulance availability at the campus health centre. A request to the Durg Collector for deployment of a government doctor, which has been approved. Formation of a fact-finding committee including representatives from AIIMS, the local government medical college, and student representatives to review medical arrangements. The committee will submit its report within 15 days.

Saumil's death has reignited concerns about medical infrastructure in premier institutes, with students saying that the campus health centre has been understaffed for months.