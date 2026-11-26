A software engineer working at Google's Bengaluru office has shared a glimpse of her first day at the tech giant, recalling the excitement and nervousness she felt while stepping into the workplace for the first time. Priyanka Mittal shared the experience in an Instagram video, nearly a year and a half after joining Google. She said that despite spending around 18 months at the company, the memories of her first day remain fresh.

For Priyanka, joining Google was more than just starting a new job. It was a moment when a childhood dream of earning well and building a successful career felt like it had finally come true. In her video, Priyanka recalled arriving in Bengaluru without a fixed timeline for how long she would stay in the city. She was both nervous and excited about beginning a new chapter in her life.

She described the day as particularly special, saying she felt like her childhood self was the happiest. After collecting her employee ID, she explored the food options at Google's office and enjoyed a meal there. The experience felt like a celebration of everything she had worked towards.

Priyanka said she still remembers the feeling of realising that she had achieved something she had dreamed about for years.

Watch the video here:

Daily Routine At Google

In another Instagram video, the software engineer offered a glimpse into her everyday work routine at Google's Bengaluru office.

Her workday begins at 8:30 am, followed by breakfast about an hour later. She attends a meeting at 11 am and takes a coffee break around 2:30 pm. She returns to her desk at 3 pm and continues working until 6:30 pm.

Once her workday ends, Priyanka packs her belongings and heads back to her room to relax.

Priyanka's videos have received considerable attention on Instagram, with users sharing messages of appreciation and encouragement.

While some called her journey inspiring, others said getting a job at Google was a dream they hoped to achieve. Several users also requested her to continue sharing career advice and insights that could help aspiring candidates prepare for opportunities at the technology giant.

One user wrote, "You doing great. You are inspiration for me to achieve my goals and to complete my dream what I want in my life." Another said, "only upwards from here."

How Did Priyanka Get A Job At Google?

According to details shared on her Instagram profile, Priyanka completed her BTech from IIT Mandi before securing an internship at Google. Her internship eventually led to a pre-placement offer (PPO). She then appeared for two rounds of interviews before securing a full-time position at the company.