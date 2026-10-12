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NDTV Exclusive: Google DeepMind's Top Voice On How Engineers Can Survive AI Disruption

Automation is eating junior tech roles. Google DeepMind's Lila Ibrahim on the skills that still set engineers apart

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NDTV Exclusive: Google DeepMind's Top Voice On How Engineers Can Survive AI Disruption
Google DeepMind's Lila Ibrahim says young engineers must ask one important question

In an exclusive interaction with NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal, Google DeepMind's Chief AI Readiness Officer Lila Ibrahim shared advice for young engineers graduating and getting into the workforce on how to tackle the AI disruption.

Ibrahim - who herself is an electrical engineer by training - said that in the backdrop of entry level engineering jobs drying up as companies increasingly embrace automation, the most important question for young techies is: "What are you doing in your job where it's so very human - you are bringing in your unique skill into that task, into that problem solving."

"And I think those are the skills we need to look for while hiring and during our talent development strategy and we need to reward. So I really encourage people to take a little bit of a look inward to say 'what are you bringing into this?'."

AI has significantly reduced entry-level and junior software engineering hiring by automating routine tasks like writing boilerplate code, basic SQL queries, unit tests, and debugging.

Ibrahim, whose role at Google's AI arm - is to help prepare governments, institutions and society for the impact of increasingly powerful AI systems - firmly believes that while most tasks can be automated with AI, there are some that need human nuance, "need human understanding of culture and people."

With the AI boom, entry-level tech and software engineering hiring at major companies has fallen sharply, with estimates showing a 25% to 55% drop in junior job postings since peak years.

In India, roughly 37% of entry-level tasks are now handled or augmented by AI, and traditional fresher/on-campus tech hiring has faced multi-year declines (with fresher roles making up a small fraction of active tech openings),  according to a joint global research study titled "The AI Workforce Pulse: The Adaptability Imperative," released in June 2026 by Cognizant and Pearson.

Watch the exclusive interview: 

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