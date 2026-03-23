IIT Graduate Quits US Bank Job, Sells 4BHK To Travel The World With Family: "Titles Didn't Feed My Soul"

An IIT graduate's story of leaving a high-paying banking career in the United States to travel the world has gone viral on the internet. His story, which was shared on Instagram by Humans of Bombay, has resonated with many and also sparked a discussion on the idea of success and personal fulfillment. According to the post, he graduated from IIT and moved to the United States, where he built a successful corporate career. By the age of 38, he had risen to a senior role as a Director at First Republic Bank, earning a salary that most would aspire to.

"By 38, I was a Director at First Republic Bank, earning a salary most only dream of. But inside, for ten years, I felt like I was stuck in a loop, chasing titles that didn't feed my soul. I realized I wanted to explore the intuitive, artistic side of life that corporate spreadsheets couldn't capture," he said.

However, in 2013, he made a life-altering decision to leave his high-powered job behind. Choosing simplicity over structure, he began travelling solo with just basic essentials. Over the next 18 months, he explored 35 countries, immersing himself in diverse cultures and experiences. The transition from corporate boardrooms to life on the road offered him a fresh perspective, helping him rediscover himself beyond deadlines and routines. "For 18 months, I wandered through 35 countries alone – from the mountains of Russia to the deserts of Egypt. I knew no one, and for the first time, I finally knew myself," he added.

A defining moment came during his travels in Montenegro, where he met Kathy, an Austrian social worker. What started as a brief encounter soon turned into a deep connection. Reflecting on it, he shared that a 10-minute conversation led to 10 days spent inseparably together.

Their bond continued to grow, and the couple eventually married in 2016. Today, they are parents to three children and continue to travel the world as a family, embracing a lifestyle that prioritises experiences, freedom, and togetherness over convention.

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The family does not own a house or a car and stays in simple homestays. They sustain their lifestyle through investments made in India. Their children are homeschooled using a combination of the Vedas and Upanishads along with the NCERT curriculum. He sums up his decision by stating he "traded a 4 BHK for the entire world" and is now "living life king-size."

"Along this journey, we've raised three children entirely on the road. They were all natural births, raised without diapers or conventional medicine. We homeschool them using the Vedas and Upanishads alongside NCERT books, teaching them that life is about who you are, not what you become," he explained.