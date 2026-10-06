Influencer Says Getting Laid Off Changed Her Life For The Better

Social media creator Semini Kulathilake has opened up about losing her job and how the experience eventually pushed her to rethink her career and personal life. In an Instagram video, Kulathilake said she was initially terrified and confused when she was laid off. With bills and other responsibilities to manage, she said the sudden loss of her regular income left her questioning how she would cope.

She was also preparing to get married within a few months at the time, making the situation even more stressful.

However, after spending time thinking about what she wanted to do next, Kulathilake said she began to see an unexpected side of losing her job. For the first time in years, she had the time to ask herself what she wanted her life to look like.

She said that while working a traditional 9-to-5 job, much of her attention had been focused on targets, her team and workplace responsibilities. Looking back, she felt that much of her energy had gone into building someone else's business.

Watch the video here:

According to Kulathilake, losing her job forced her to step outside the limits she had placed on herself. She said she had previously viewed her skills and career through a narrow lens, believing that her existing job was what she was meant to do.

The change also gave her more time for her personal life. She said she was able to get married, travel to Sri Lanka and India, meet her in-laws and spend more time with family.

Kulathilake also said the experience finally allowed her to pursue something she had been putting off for a long time: building an independent source of income that could not be taken away through a single work email.

She was careful to stress that she was not suggesting being laid off was a positive experience. She said she would never have chosen it herself, but added that something she initially believed would derail her life may have instead pushed her towards the life she had wanted for years.

Kulathilake ended the video by asking her followers whether losing a job can open the door to new opportunities or whether it can feel like life has come to a stop.