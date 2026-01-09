"I Was Blown Away...": Zoho Founder Amazed As Engineer Builds Advanced AI-Powered Tool In Just A Month

Artificial intelligence is changing the way software is built, and Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu recently shared a striking example. An internal demonstration left him “blown away” by what one of his engineers achieved.

Vembu said the engineer showed him the device, which he had developed alone, last month. Vembu said, "I did not know he was building it. I was blown away by the depth and breadth of the tool."

Vembu was also impressed with the pace of the project. “He has developed this alone, in a month, what a team of 3-4 would have taken a year at least. He told me he found the Opus 4.5 AI model to be a game-changer. Until that model, he was not all that enthusiastic about AI-generated code, but now he has revised his opinion,” he said.

The engineer attributed this rapid development to the Opus 4.5 AI model and described it as game-changing.

Vembu also emphasised the culture of experimentation at Zoho, saying, “This is how we learn in Zoho - we let smart people experiment and find new pathways.”

He wrote, "Anyway, powerful machine looms have arrived for software development (challenging the handloom weavers that we have been in software), and the implications are enormous. At Zoho, we have our work cut out, and as Chief Scientist, I am under pressure. Wish us luck."