UK Man Wakes Up With Blue Skin, The Real Cause Leaves Doctors Laughing

A 42-year-old man in the UK ended up in the hospital after waking up with bright blue skin, only to discover that the unusual colour came from his brand-new bedsheets. According to the New York Post, Tommy Lynch said he woke up one morning feeling extremely tired and noticed that his skin had turned blue, leaving him alarmed. A friend who works as a carer quickly took one look at him and rushed him to the nearest hospital. At the emergency department, medical staff grew concerned and quickly placed him on oxygen while doctors began examining him.

During the check-up, a doctor wiped Lynch's arm with an alcohol swab. To everyone's surprise, the cotton turned blue almost immediately. That's when the mystery was solved -- the colour had rubbed off from a set of navy blue bedsheets he had recently started using. Lynch had slept on the new sheets for two nights without washing them first, allowing the dye to transfer onto his skin.

Lynch later joked that he looked like a character from the film Avatar. While the situation initially caused panic, it soon turned into a lighthearted moment at the hospital once doctors realised what had happened. According to him, the medical staff had a good laugh after discovering the harmless explanation behind his strange appearance.

Lynch said people in the emergency department stared at him in shock as he tried to explain that he had simply woken up blue. Doctors reportedly joked that they had never seen someone that colour before who was still perfectly healthy.

He said, "The doctors said they'd never seen someone that colour before and still been alive. I looked like an Avatar. As soon as they wiped my arm and it came off blue, it clicked. I was mortified but they said I'd given them a good laugh. They don't usually have funny stories in A&E."

The king-size bedsheets had been a gift from his friend Del, and Lynch said he had no idea that new sheets should be washed before use because the dye might bleed.

Once the cause was identified, Lynch called his mother to reassure her he was fine. However, due to poor phone reception at the hospital, she initially misunderstood the call and feared something serious had happened.

Even after the hospital visit, the blue dye didn't disappear immediately. Lynch said it took nearly a week and several baths before the colour completely faded from his skin. "People were still looking at me weirdly as I had bath after bath, but it took a week. The water was blue. The first thing I did when I got home was wash my sheets. I haven't gone blue since," he added.