Hyderabad Man Joins Zepto As Part-Time Delivery Agent, Shares Experience

Inspired by a Bengaluru woman who recently worked with Blinkit for a day, a Hyderabad man recently joined Zepto as a part-time delivery partner and shared his experience on social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the man, identified as Dinesh, revealed that he joined the e-commerce platform to understand the daily workings of delivery operations. He shared his insights, highlighting the earnings potential and several issues that he encountered. He also revealed that a full-time delivery partner with Zepto could earn up to Rs 40,000 per month for nine hours of work per day, part-time workers could make Rs 25,000 monthly for 4-5 hours of work and those working exclusively on Sunday for nine hours could earn up to Rs 12,000.

"I delivered for @ZeptoNow yesterday in hyderabad to know how it works and its crazy ops. Talked with riders, customers & store managers and there's lot to look back," the user wrote.

I chose part time but got full time by customer care (they initiated btw) don't know why🤷



we're in touch for like more than 5hrs. like the support but it's really unnecessary.



let me call you if i need help + pls increase the buffer time to call drop offs pic.twitter.com/aRRdLaSWfl — dinesh (@dineshndb) August 27, 2024

In the following post, Mr Dinesh highlighted flaws in the document verification process, noting that images are re-positioning after capture and are blurry. He suggested automation for the entire process of ID verification to improve efficiency. He also mentioned a lack of clarity on the next steps after verification. "I had to go with a rider for training. 4/5 ppl declined to help out as everyone's busy. great if managers could help here. There is a lot to know here on, what to do, where to do," he added.

Further, the X user claimed that there was no place for the delivery partner to sit and water dispensers were not working. "Not sure how to get raincoat and other gear, store didn't have any. got drenched," the man wrote.

Mr Dinesh also highlighted the need for the company to improve its "mid-order support". Moreover, he noted the technical issues, saying, "Few riders were made to use WhatsApp groups to update order status, bag logs which I'm pretty sure store managers are handling manually and this in-home > updates."

Mr Dinesh concluded by sharing "guestimates" based on conversations with long-term partners. He estimated that an average delivery partner working eight hours a day could complete about 24 orders daily, translating to approximately 168 orders weekly. Based on these figures, the estimated monthly earnings for a delivery partner could be around Rs 32,941.

Mr Dinesh shared the post just a few hours back. Since then, it has accumulated millions of views. The post has also sparked a discussion on social media about the working conditions of delivery partners in India.

"I did it long back for @Swiggy. Served as their delivery partner to understand how they manage logistics and I was flabbergasted. Their delivery partner app is quite easy and simple. As a collateral effect, I also developed empathy towards the delivery partners for their struggle," wrote one user.

"It's great to hear your firsthand perspective from talking with riders, customers, and store managers. Can see that deep understanding you gained from it. Great strategy! Thanks for sharing your experience," said another.

"Kudos buddy. I am sure this would have been a such a rich experience. I was planning to do the same thing but Uber Eats and registered as well but they shut their operations and was in transition phase. All the best buddy for whatever reason that made you try this out," commented a third.