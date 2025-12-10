Human Rights Day 2025: History, Significance And Theme

Human Rights Day 2025: The United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on December 10, 1948. The day is now annually marked as Human Rights Day. This year, it is the 77th anniversary of this milestone.

"In this period of turbulence and unpredictability, where many feel a growing sense of insecurity, disaffection and alienation, the theme of Human Rights Day is to reaffirm the values of human rights and show that they remain a winning proposition for humanity," the UN said in a release.

The world body stated that with the help of this campaign, they aim to re-engage people with human rights by showing how they shape daily lives. "Too often taken for granted or seen as abstract ideas, human rights are the essentials we rely on every day."

"Human rights - civil, political, economic, social and cultural - are inalienable, indivisible and interdependent. But recent years have brought a shrinking of civic space. We have grave violations that signal a flagrant disregard for rights, and a callous indifference to human suffering," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

"Together, we have the power to confront these injustices: by protecting the institutions that make human rights a lived reality."

Human Rights Day 2025: History

When the UDHR was adopted in 1948 in Paris, it set out 30 articles that defined the rights and freedoms of every individual, which would be universally protected.

The declaration was basically adopted to prevent the atrocities of World War II from happening again. In 1950, the day was officially recognised to promote global recognition and advocacy for these rights.

Human Rights Day 2025: Significance

The day is important to tell the world why the protection of human rights is important. It also promotes awareness about human rights issues and encourages governments to respect the law. The day highlights ongoing challenges whn it comes to human rights, and honours the progress made so far.

Human Rights Day 2025: Theme

The theme for Human Rights Day 2025 is "Human Rights, Our Everyday Essentials," emphasising the importance of human rights in daily life. It highlights the need to protect rights such as access to clean water, education, healthcare, and freedom of expression.