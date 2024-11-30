World AIDS Day 2024: A Call To Action For Ending The AIDS Epidemic

Every year on December 1st, the world observes World AIDS Day, a day devoted to educating people about HIV/AIDS and remembering those who have died from the illness. Emphasising the value of human rights in ending the AIDS epidemic is the main goal of the day.

Who Started World Aids Day?

Initiated by UNAIDS and the World Health Organisation (WHO), World AIDS Day was first celebrated in 1988. Two WHO public information officers, James W Bunn and Thomas Netter, came up with the concept in order to increase awareness and honour those who have died from the illness.

The Theme Of World Aids Day 2024

The theme for World AIDS Day 2024 is "Take the rights path: My health, my right!". This theme emphasises how important human rights are to reaching the 2030 AIDS eradication target. In order to guarantee that everyone has access to HIV prevention, treatment, and care services, it highlights the necessity of addressing disparities, stigma, and prejudice.

Health Is A Human Right

Everyone should have access to the health services they need, including HIV prevention, treatment, and care services, when and where they need them. Protecting the right to health means ensuring that health care is available to everyone without any discrimination, regardless of their HIV status, background, gender, or where they live. Though progress has been made, challenges in access remain across the region.

How Dangerous Is AIDS and What Are the Risks?

One of the most significant global public health concerns in recorded history, AIDS has killed between 27.2 million and 47.8 million people globally as of 2020, while an estimated 37.7 million people are living with HIV.

World AIDS Day 2024: A Call to Action

According to the WHO, people living with, at risk for, or affected by HIV often experience a double burden of the disease itself and the stigma around it. Challenging stigma and discrimination as well as protecting everyone's human rights are essential to achieving universal HIV care and breaking down barriers to access.