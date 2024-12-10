Human Rights Day 2024: Know Date, History, Theme And Significance

Human Rights Day 2024: Human Rights Day is celebrated every year on December 10 to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1948. The day is intended to celebrate and promote rights that protect against abuses, violations and other harms, ensuring everyone can live in dignity and respect -- irrespective of their race, gender, religion, nationality or any other factor. As per the UN, "upholding human rights is not only about addressing present injustices, it's about reshaping unjust societies and empowering marginalised groups".

Theme for Human Rights Day 2024

This year's theme for Human Rights Day is: "Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now" which reinforces how human rights affect people everywhere, every day.

"Human rights have a tangible positive impact and offer practical solutions. By embracing the full power of human rights as the path to the future we want, the world can become more peaceful and equal," the UN said announcing the theme.

History and significance

Human rights are protected by international and national laws and treaties globally. The mission to protect human rights around the world has been tasked to a 47-member grouping known as the Human Rights Council.

These UN member-states are empowered to prevent inequality, abuses and discrimination, protect the most vulnerable, and punish the perpetrators of human rights violations.

Why are human rights necessary?

Human rights are necessary and their defence even more so to prevent harm befalling any marginalised individual or group. They have a preventative, protective as well as a transformative role to play in civil society.

India reaffirms its commitment

On the eve of Human Rights Day, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Acting Chairperson, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani said India remained committed to upholding the human rights of every individual.

"This significant day, observed every year on 10th December since 1950, commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations in 1948. For India, this day holds special significance, as Indian representatives made a pivotal contribution to the drafting of this landmark document, which embodies humanity's shared commitment to dignity, justice, and equality," said Mr Sayani.