Human Rights Day 2024: Decoding The Theme 'Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now'

Human Rights Day, observed annually on December 10, marks the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948. This day represents a time to pay homage to the rights that shield one from abuse and bestow dignity, equality, and respect upon all, regardless of race, gender, religion, nationality, or other differences.

Human rights empower people and communities to build a better future. Embracing these rights will help people globally in building a more peaceful, fair, and sustainable world. This year, Human Rights Day puts the spotlight on human rights as a driving force for solutions-as a powerful tool to prevent harm, protect individuals, and bring about positive change.

The United Nations has chosen 'Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now' as this year's theme, emphasising the goal of significant change on a global scale.

According to the United Nations, human rights impact everyone, every day, and in this campaign, 'Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now,' we will show the tangible impact of human rights by focusing on relevant global issues, showcasing impact, successes, and practical solutions. This continues the forward-looking work of UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk's vision statement, Human Rights: A Path for Solutions, presented as the wrap-up to Human Rights 75, which commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This time, we hope to inspire everyone to acknowledge the importance and relevance of human rights, change perceptions by countering negative stereotypes and misconceptions, and mobilise action to reinvigorate a global movement for human rights.

Human rights play a critical role as a preventive, protective, and transformative force in addressing people's greatest concerns, as per the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The organisation has emphasised the global importance of defending, protecting, and advancing human rights for the betterment of humanity.