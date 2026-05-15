HR Gets Offended, Leaves Interview After Techie Questions Company's Revenue Model: 'Dodged Red Flag'

A techie has caught social media's attention after sharing a bizarre interview experience where the HR left the call midway after getting 'offended'. In a social media post, the techie detailed that they were interviewing for a drone startup with the HR and the manager on the official call when things went south as soon as they asked for the company's revenue model.

"Had a 10-min interview for an artificial intelligence/machine learning drone startup today. Terms were two months unpaid, then maybe a stipend later if I'm "adequate." I only did it for the practice," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

At the end of the interview, the techie quizzed the two recruiters regarding the company's revenue, only to be met with an awkward response.

"The HR guy got super defensive, asked 'Are you a partner? How can you ask that?' and just left the meeting. The manager stayed and just said 'Sorry, we can't share that,'" the techie stated.

"Is asking about revenue taboo for interns? The aerospace/drone niche is cool, so I just wanted to see if they were actually stable or had potential before I even considered working for free. I think I dodged a red flag lol."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users pointed out that the techie was well within their rights to ask the question and the HR's reaction was not justified.

"Lmao, the company needs to at least answer that. They are in the wrong, don't worry," said one user, while another added: "Don't think there's anything wrong in asking that. If anything, it shows the incompetence of the HR department that they couldn't handle a difficult question."

A third commented: "I have worked for multiple startups. I always ask about customers and revenue. These small startups are only trying different things. They don't know what works. I was left unpaid for months because they had no money to pay my salary. When I pressed them with all the questions, they painted me as non-performant and asked me to leave."

A fourth said: "You didn't dodge a red flag. You dodged a whole red parade. Unpaid internship plus getting offended by a basic question about revenue means they have no revenue."