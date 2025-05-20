Mumbai Company Offers Internship For Rs 10/Month, Internet Says <i>"Isse Accha Vishal Mega Mart..."</i>

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Falcon Labs in Mumbai offered a backend internship for Rs 10 monthly. The role requires advanced technical skills and a Computer Science degree. Critics on social media mocked the stipend and speculated it was a typo.

In 2025, the hustle culture has normalised extremely low-paying internships, often bordering on free labour. Recently, Falcon Labs, a Mumbai-based company, advertised a backend developer internship for a monthly stipend of just Rs 10. The internship listing, which was shared on social media, sparked widespread criticism and amusement. What's surprising is that over 1,900 people applied for the role, which requires skills in backend development, architecture, artificial intelligence, DevOps, machine learning, and more.

The position demands a degree in Computer Science and has no fixed working hours, adding to the controversy surrounding the low pay. The listing was shared on X by user Aditya Jha with the caption, "Internship opportunity."

See the tweet here:

Internet users were quick to mock the offer, with some joking that the stipend would barely cover a plate of momos. Others sarcastically remarked, "Kya kijiyega itni dhan rashi ka?" highlighting the absurdity of the situation.

One user commented, "Issse Accha Mein Vishal Mega Mart mein Internship karloon," referring to the recent meme trend. Another joked, "They are making sure it's not an unpaid one." A third said, "Good idea to check if the Intern has to pay this amount to the company."

Some people are speculating that the Rs 10 stipend might be a typo, with the developer possibly missing a "k" to make it Rs 10,000. A fourth stated, "developer was in a rush, maybe that he/she missed the 'k' in it."

Yet another added, "Instead of quoting low price, they should simply keep it for free and tell us ga reat opportunity for learning."