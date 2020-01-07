How US Secret Service Saved Ivanka Trump From 'Major Parenting Fail'

Ivanka Trump's 3-year-old son tried to run off the plane after it landed.

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump recently avoided a "major parenting fail" with a little help from the US Secret Service. Ms Trump, 38, who celebrated the holiday season with her father and family at the president's Mar-A-Lago estate, took to Instagram to talk about what happened when their plane touched down in Washington DC on Sunday.

"Theo busted attempting a stealth exit from AF1 last night while I was distracted prying melted M&Ms out of my daughters hands," wrote Ivanka Trump about her son Theodore James Kushner. She shared pics of her giggling 3-year-old attempting to make a run of it from the plane as a Secret Service agent jumped into action to hold him back.

"Thanks to the US Secret Service I narrowly avoided a major parenting fail!" wrote Ms Trump.

The hilarious photos of Theo at the plane's door have garnered over 1.3 lakh 'likes' on Instagram, along with many amused comments.

"Love this so much!" wrote one Instagram user. "Thanks for keeping it real," said another.

According to Metro News, Ivanka Trump's elder son - 6-year-old Joseph Frederick Kushner - also made an unsuccessful escape bid with his brother.

Ivanka Trump, who has three children with husband Jared Kushner, often shares pictures of her family on social media.

