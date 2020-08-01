How Quickly Can You Find The Dog In This Pic? It Took The Owner 10 Minutes

Can you spot the dog in this pic?

When it comes to being sneaky, cats usually take the cake. The Internet is full of pictures of well-hidden felines - camouflaged so well that the casual observer would miss them completely. Rarely do dogs feature in the several "find the animal" pictures that pepper social media. This time, however, it is a sneaky dog that has taken social media users by surprise.

Two days ago, a Redditor shared a picture of her room and asked people to find her dog in it. She revealed that her dog had been in the room for the whole 10 minutes that she frantically searched for him.

Can you find the canine? The task may be trickier than you think, given how well camouflaged he is. In fact, the picture has left several netizens confused.

"I was frantically looking for my dog for 10 minutes," wrote the Reddit user while sharing the pic, which shows a bedroom. Take a look and see how quickly you can find the dog:

Since being shared on Reddit, the picture has collected over 20,000 'upvotes' and more than 300 amused comments.

"I also spent 10 minutes looking for your dog," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Lil guy was playing hide and seek," another remarked.

Could you find the dog? If not, look at the answer below:

If you enjoy such puzzles, see how many well hidden animals you can find in this list of pictures that have gone viral over the years.