Lost US Dog Finds Its Way To Former Shelter, Rings Doorbell To Get In

Bailey is now safe

A dog named Bailey from Texas found its way back to her former shelter family and rang the doorbell in the middle of the night. The dog was adopted by a family from Texas' Animal Rescue League of El Paso. However, the rescue dog went missing from her new home soon after.

Bailey's new owner reached out to the Animal Rescue League of El Paso and informed the shelter about the missing dog. To help the search operation, the shelter posted the details on social media.

"This beautiful girl - Bailey - has gotten loose in the area of Mesa and Sunland Park, on the west side. She is very friendly. If you spot her or find her, please call," the Animal Rescue League posted along with several pictures of the dog.

A few people reported seeing the dog but nobody was able to catch Bailey, reported the People.

On January 31, Bailey surprised her former shelter family by trekking 10 miles, ringing the doorbell in the middle of the night and asking to be let in.

"Bailey is now safe. To all those who searched, spotted, called, and hoped - we thank you. As we know, dogs are incredible. Bailey made her own way back to ARL and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15 am, saying she wanted in. Staff rushed to the shelter and put Bailey in her run," the rescue posted a photo of Bailey taken by the facility's doorbell camera.

The founder of Animal Rescue League of El Paso, Loretta Hyde told KFOX14 said she was amazed that the dog found her way back to the shelter. She said, "These dogs are smarter than people give them credit for. How did she know what direction to go?"

"I'll be darn, at 1:42 in the morning she's ringing the doorbell like, 'I'm home,'" Loretta Hyde, founder of the league, told USA Today. "The Ring camera kept going off and off and off ... and you'll see in the video that she's running out there, sitting, waiting for somebody to come."

A staff member rushed to the location to bring the dog inside and then she slept all night.

