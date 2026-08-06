How An IIM Bangalore MBA Student Uses AI to Stay Organised And Meet Deadlines

Staying on top of assignments, meetings and deadlines can be overwhelming, especially in a demanding MBA programme. For one IIM Bangalore student, the solution was surprisingly simple: stop relying on memory and let AI handle the organisation. Rakshit Ravindranathan, an MBA candidate at IIM Bangalore, recently shared on LinkedIn how using AI has transformed the way he manages his workload. His post has resonated with professionals and students alike, with many sharing their own productivity hacks.

Ravindranathan said he missed a deadline to submit an assignment because it was posted on a variety of platforms - WhatsApp, an online portal and his own mind, he joked. Now he uses AI to keep track of deadlines, pending tasks and commitments, so he doesn't have to keep it all in his head. He said he uses Anthropic's Claude to schedule his calendar, while friends use tools such as ChatGPT, Google's Gemini or personalised workflows plugged into their calendars.

"I have been using Claude's productivity setup to keep track of what is due, what is pending, and what I said yes to three weeks ago and forgot about. Friends of mine run the same thing differently. Some have their calendars wired into ChatGPT, some are deep in Gemini and Workspace, and some have built systems I do not fully understand. The specific tool matters less than the fact that the mental overhead of remembering has been outsourced," he wrote.

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The biggest benefit, he said, is that outsourcing administrative tasks frees up mental energy for more meaningful work. Instead of worrying about remembering deadlines, he can focus on reading, preparing and thinking.

Reflecting on how work habits are changing, Ravindranathan argued that being disorganised is no longer something people can shrug off. With powerful AI tools now widely available, he believes the difference between those who use them effectively and those who do not is increasingly visible in their productivity.

"Two years ago, being disorganised was a personality trait you could get away with. Now the tools are sitting right there, mostly free, and the gap between people who use them and people who do not is starting to show up in output. Being busy is not the flex it used to be. Being on top of it is," he added.