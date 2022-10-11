Hotel's 'Legendary Innovation' Of Splitting Split AC Between Two Rooms Leaves Internet Chuckling

Mr Verma did not reveal the hotel name, however, his tweet left netizens chuckling.

A hilarious image of a "split AC room" at a hotel in Mumbai is gaining traction on social media. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Multimedia artist and Podcaster Anurag Minus Verma shared the bizarre photo, which showed a single AC unit installed in such a manner that it served two separate rooms. A hole was created in the wall separating the two hotel rooms so the split AC could cool both rooms simultaneously.

In the caption, Mr Verma said that when he booked this room in Mumbai in 2011, the manager of the hotel had promised a split AC room. "It was literally a split AC room which was split into two rooms. One half in ours and rest in another where 2 uncles were playing 'Ay Ganpat chal daaru la' song in full volume till 4 in the morning," Mr Verma said.

Take a look at the pic below:

Booked this room in Mumbai in 2011, where the manager promised the split AC room. It was literally a split AC room which was split into two rooms. One half in ours and rest in another where 2 uncles were playing ay Ganpat chal daaru la song in full volume till 4 in the morning. pic.twitter.com/HhEYv9ftg1 — Anurag Minus Verma (@confusedvichar) October 10, 2022

In a separate tweet, Mr Verma also stated that changing the temperature of the air conditioner or switching it off was also not possible as no remote was provided to him. "Temperature was set to 24 degrees by management to save any fights," he said.

Mr Verma did not reveal the name of the hotel, however, his tweet left netizens chuckling. His Twitter post garnered more than 5,700 likes and hundreds of comments and retweets.

Internet users flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. "You can't even be mad at him. He delivered what he promised," jokingly wrote one. "Nice welcome to Mumbai. They must have had you in splits," said another.

"This represents new levels of legendary," commented a third. "Next level of OYO. Indeed innovative. Promised AC room, delivered. Can't complain," added fourth. "Height of Innovation," wrote fifth.