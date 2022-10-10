From Free Bikes To Airports, Sarpanch Candidate's Election Poster-Cum-Manifesto Goes Viral

The candidate was identified as Jaikaran Lathwal.

A hilarious election poster-cum-manifesto of one of the candidates contesting for the post of Sarpanch in Haryana's Sirsadh village is gaining traction on social media. The image of the poster was shared by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Arun Bothra on Twitter on Sunday. It showed a candidate named Jaikaran Lathwal promising everything from "free makeup kits for women to the construction of three airports in the village" if elected as its sarpanch.

"Am shifting to this village," Mr Bothra jokingly captioned the post.

Take a look below:

Am shifting to this village 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fsfrjxbdLc — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) October 9, 2022

In the image, Mr Lathwal is seen in a pink shirt with folded hands. In the first half of his poster, he claimed to be an educated, hard-working, determined and honest candidate. However, it was the second half that left internet users in splits.

Here, Mr Lathwal promised that upon winning, he will begin work on constructing three airports in the village, reduce petrol prices to Rs 20/litre, and gas cylinders to Rs 100. He also pledged to abolish the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

And if this wasn't enough, the candidate also vowed to arrange multiple freebies, including, free wi-fi, beauty kits for all women, free bikes for every family, and even a bottle of booze a day for those who are addicted.

The list of promises still did not just end there as Mr Lathwal also pledged a metro connection between Sirsadh to Delhi and helicopter flights from the village to Gohana every five minutes.

Now, it is still unclear if Mr Lathwal garnered any votes. However, his poster did manage to collect over 7,600 likes on Twitter. Netizens flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. While some expressed their wish to relocate to Sirsadh village, others simply poked fun at the promises.

"Parallel universe exists," wrote one user. "We demand for his PM candidature and not just as sarpanch," hilariously said another.

A third commented, "When you have nothing to lose but still you have a warrior attitude." "Mother of all Manifesto," added fourth.