'Higher Pay, Less Sleep': Man Lists Benefits And Challenges Of US Shift Work From India

A man has sparked an online discussion after sharing his experience of working a US shift from India and highlighting both its benefits and challenges. In a video posted on Instagram, Sayak Roy spoke about what it is like to work from 7:30 pm to 4:30 am, a schedule followed by many professionals who work with international clients.

In the caption of his video, Roy explained that a major benefit of working in the US shift from India is better pay, which often includes a night shift allowance. He added that such jobs offer employees the opportunity to work with sensitive and supportive colleagues. Furthermore, the workplace culture is one where work pressures don't persist after office hours.

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According to him, working in the US shift provides experience working with international clients, which improves communication skills. He also said that the free time available during the day allows people to attend to personal tasks and pursue other interests or projects. According to Roy, this shift also prevents the "Monday blues" because work starts in the evening on Mondays.

He also mentioned the downsides. He said that it's difficult for night workers to get a proper sleep, as normal activities continue during the day when they should be resting.

He explained that working long-term night shifts can increase the risk of obesity, digestive problems, and other health issues. The varying schedules can also make it difficult to spend time with friends and family.

Roy also noted that people working such shifts may experience mental health issues like anxiety and mood swings. Eye strain, decreased physical activity, and feeling tired or low energy throughout the day are also common challenges.

Social Media Reaction

After the post was shared, it generated considerable discussion on social media. Many users acknowledged that while the US shift offers better earnings and the opportunity to work globally, it also presents challenges in their daily lives and personal lives.

One user commented, "Been doing it for 5 plus years now, completely agree with both pros and the cons, too!!"

Another user noted, "A year and your body will have drastic changes."