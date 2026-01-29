"He's Our Child": Indian Couple Spends Rs 15 lakh To Relocate Pet Dog To Australia

They say a dog's love is one of the purest forms of love, and an Indian couple proved just how true that is. When the couple decided to move from Hyderabad to Australia, they refused to leave their pet dog behind, even though bringing it along came at a very high cost. Instead of giving up or choosing to adopt another dog after relocating, the couple chose to keep their family together. They spent nearly Rs 15 lakh to make sure their beloved pet could travel with them and start a new life in Australia. Divya and John recently shared their emotional journey with an Instagram account named 'Kahaani of Tales.'

"Why spend 15 lakhs on a dog? Get new one. We got an opportunity to move from India to Australia. We were all excited until. Australia does not allow direct import of dogs from India. Dogs from India must stay 6 months days in a rabies free country. That's 14 to 16 lakh just to bring him from India to Australia and 6 month in another country," the couple said in the video.

A Complicated Relocation

In the video, the couple explained that they were preparing to move from Hyderabad to Australia when they first learned about the regulations. Notably, Australia does not permit direct import of pets from India (a "non-approved" country due to rabies status).

Dogs cannot be taken directly from India to Australia and must spend six months in a rabies-free country, as per the country's rules. The news was overwhelming for them as it meant a long wait, a heavy financial burden, and, most painfully, being separated from Sky for months.

For the first month, the couple stayed with Sky in Dubai to help him adjust before leaving him in a boarding facility for the remaining period. The entire process took around 190 days and involved extensive paperwork, veterinary tests, vaccinations, and quarantine fees.

Leaving him after that was one of the hardest moments of their lives. They checked in every day, asked endless questions, waited for updates, and counted each passing day. Phone calls and video calls became routine, just to see him, confirm he was okay, and reassure themselves that their decision was right.

"Six months felt like forever.And then, finally, it was time. Sky came to us in Australia. All the waiting, the stress, the fear, and the sacrifices suddenly felt worth it. This journey might sound unreasonable to some people, but for us, it never was. Sky isn't "just a dog." He is our child, and we would do it all over again for him," the couple said.