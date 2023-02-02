Heartwarming Video Shows Four Cubs Following A Tigress At Forest Reserve In Madhya Pradesh

The video has amassed 4.6 million views on Instagram.

A video has been making rounds on social media platforms showing a tigress roaming with her four adorable newborn cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve. The video was posted on Instagram by Lallan Goap Pench, a jungle safari organiser.

The video shows a safari car in the background as a tigress crosses the road into a dense forest. It is followed by four of its cubs.

The caption of the video reads, "Today's Morning.. Patdev and her 4 cubs." The video was posted on January 9 and is going viral now.

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed 4.6 million views on Instagram. Needless to say, the video has delighted social media users who loved the adorable sight of the tiger cubs, while many appreciated the administration's initiative to protect the tiger population.

A user commented, "Nature is the greatest teacher, mother don't have to hold any! They're following on their own!"

Another user wrote, "As a safari operator in South Africa I find this fascinating. 4 cubs. Love how evolution made nature adapt to the ecosystem and therefore perfect."

The third user wrote, "Bless this mama with four babies and thank you for sharing your wonderful experience. Please help to keep them safe."

