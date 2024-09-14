'He Shouldn't Be Here': Man Casually Walks With Lion In Pakistan, Shocks Internet

The man can be seen walking with the lion.

An Instagram video featuring a man walking alongside a massive lion like a pet has taken the internet by storm. The video posted by digital creator Mian Saqib has amassed over a million views, challenging the typical perception of lions as fearsome predators.

Known for his daring interactions with wild animals, Mr Saqib's latest footage showcases the lion strolling calmly next to him, without any sign of aggression. The lion's relaxed demeanour has stunned viewers and ignited widespread online discussion.

"He shouldn't be here; he's the king of the jungle," an individual wrote.

A social media user criticised the act, highlighting safety concerns: "This seems highly irresponsible. Wild animals are unpredictable, and this could end badly."

Another viewer expressed concern about the lion's health, stating, "Floppy toes, his belly hanging. He's not well taken care of nor washed."

A fourth individual referred to the act as "the best screening."



Pradeep Kumar was taken aback, stating, "I can't believe my eyes. This lion looks so calm! How is this even possible?" Omar Sayyed expressed mixed feelings, noting, "This is both thrilling and terrifying. Such an amazing bond, but it's hard to ignore the risks involved.

Sara Javed questioned the ethics behind such interactions: "It's impressive but also worrying. These animals deserve to live in their natural habitat, not as part of a social media stunt."

This video isn't the first to provoke debate; Saqib previously shared a clip of a lioness seemingly hugging him, which also sparked discussions about the safety and ethics of close encounters with wild animals.