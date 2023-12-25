Harsh Goenka Posts Video Of An Apple Store In Japan To Highlight The Country's ''Honest'' Culture

He posted a video highlighting why he admires Japanese culture

Industrialist Harsh Goenka keeps posting interesting content for his Twitter followers, which talks about life lessons and teaches them a thing or two. This time, he has posted a video highlighting why he admires Japanese culture. The chairman of the RPG group shared a video on December 22 that shows how iPhones in Apple stores in Japan are not secured to a stand. However, in other countries including India, phones are usually attached to the stands and cases across phone stores to deter shoplifting.

''Unlike in every country in the world iPhones in Apple stores in Japan are not tied (as they know that no one will steal it) - isn't that the finest reflection of the culture of Japan?', he wrote while sharing the video. In the 24-second undated clip, several iPhones are kept in a row on the stands in an Apple store in Japan. They are not tied to the stand so that customers can easily pick up the phones and check their features.

A voiceover in the video says, ''The most interesting fact about Apple stores in Japan, is no phones are secured, so you could easily grab them and walk out of the store, but related to the traditions and mentality in Japan, no one would ever do that so that they even do not attach the phones or secure. them. Welcome to Japan.''

Watch the video here:

Unlike in every country in the world iPhones in Apple stores in Japan are not tied (as they know that no one will steal it) - isn't that the finest reflection of the culture of Japan? 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/EiFq9kJbt7 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 22, 2023

Several people were left in awe of the Japanese culture and also spoke of similar experiences. One user stated, ''That's a pretty impressive reflection of trust and respect! Japan's culture shines through even in the way they display iPhones.''

Another wrote, '''This is the what I discovered too during my visit there - was super surprised how people have so much trust and honesty when it comes to their daily pursuit of life.''

A third said, ''Japanese are very proud people who take pride in their country,their culture and heritage! They don't even touch what is not theirs without taking permission!''

A fourth added, ''Truly Sir, I have seen it personally in Japan. Once I left my Safety shoes in a hotel intentionally due to weight restrictions on a flight. The hotel management sent my shoes to my company through courier free of cost within weeks. Great Country.''