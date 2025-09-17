Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2025: Wishes And Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Today marks the celebration of Vishwakarma Puja 2025, observed annually when the Sun transits into the Virgo zodiac sign. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and engineer of the gods, and is celebrated with great enthusiasm, particularly in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and several parts of eastern and northern India.

On this special occasion, workers, craftsmen, engineers, and industrial professionals worship Lord Vishwakarma with devotion, seeking his blessings for progress, prosperity, and safety in their work. Factories, shops, and workplaces are cleaned and decorated, and tools and machines are worshipped as part of the rituals.

It is believed that performing this puja with a sincere heart brings success and fulfilment of wishes. As with most Indian festivals, sending warm greetings and good wishes to friends, family, and colleagues is a common tradition.

If you're looking for the right words to convey your wishes, here are some messages and greetings you can share today:

1. May Lord Vishwakarma bless you with success in work and business. Happy Vishwakarma Puja!

2. Wishing you immense growth and smooth achievements in all your endeavours. Happy Vishwakarma Puja.

3. May the divine blessings of Lord Vishwakarma always guide and protect your family.

4. On this sacred day, may all your tasks find new direction and success. Heartfelt wishes on Vishwakarma Puja.

5. May your business thrive and your dreams come true. Best wishes for Vishwakarma Puja 2025!

6. May each day bring you progress, prosperity, and peace with Lord Vishwakarma's blessings.

7. Stay protected from negativity and evil eyes with the divine grace of Vishwakarma Ji. Happy Puja!

8. I thank and bow to those hands that build and create, Happy Vishwakarma Puja to all hard-working souls!

9. May Lord Vishwakarma lead you to greater heights of achievement and joy.

10. Wishing you and your family a successful and prosperous year ahead on Vishwakarma Puja 2025.

Take a moment today to acknowledge the contribution of builders, engineers, and creators all around us-and don't forget to send your heartfelt greetings.