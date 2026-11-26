Thanksgiving 2026: Celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November every year, Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States. It is one of most important holidays in the country, as people utilise the occasion to express gratitude, cherish loved ones and celebrate life's blessings. This year, Thanksgiving is being celebrated on November 26. Families and friends gather for a meal, play games and have fun on Thanksgiving Day. Pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and roast turkey are all staples. Other customs of the day include Thanksgiving Day parades, especially the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, donating essentials to those in need and the presidential turkey pardons.

In 1789, following Congress' recommendation, President George Washington issued a proclamation naming Thursday, November 26, 1789, as a day of public Thanksgiving, the first time it was celebrated under the new Constitution, as per the White House.

Make the celebrations even more meaningful by sharing heartfelt wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, and more with your friends and family members. Here's a collection of Thanksgiving wishes and quotes to help you spread joy and thankfulness this holiday season.

Thanksgiving 2026 Wishes

Here is a list of Thanksgiving wishes to help you share joy on this day:

Wishing you a Thanksgiving filled with love, laughter, and delicious memories.

Give thanks not just on Thanksgiving Day, but every day of your life. Appreciate and never take for granted all that you have.

Grateful for wonderful people like you in my life. Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving! May your day be filled with love, laughter, and a grateful heart.

Happy Thanksgiving! May this day remind us of the blessings we often take for granted.

Thank you for being part of my journey. Have a blessed Thanksgiving!

May your heart be as full as your plate this Thanksgiving.

Here's to the blessings we count today and the memories we cherish forever. Happy Thanksgiving!

Family, food, and gratitude - may your Thanksgiving be as amazing as you are.

Grateful for every moment we've shared. Happy Thanksgiving, dear friend!

Thanksgiving 2026 Quotes

"Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. Happy Thanksgiving Day"

"Give thanks not just on Thanksgiving Day, but every day of your life. Appreciate and never take for granted all that you have"

"The real gift of gratitude is that the more grateful you are, the more present you become"

"When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed"

"A grateful heart sees beauty even in ordinary moments"

Also Read | Happy Thanksgiving 2026: Know Date, History, Significance And Celebrations

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