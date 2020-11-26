Thanksgiving Day 2020: Origin, Traditions, Quotes And Messages To Share

Thanksgiving Day: The traditional meal of roast turkey, potatoes, and pumpkin pie is a must

Today is Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving originated from the harvest festival. The day, associated with fun, food and football, is mostly celebrated in the United States and Canada. On Thanksgiving Day traditionally the farmers thanked God for their autumn harvest. Thanksgiving Day is observed on the fourth Thursday in November. In 1863, Abraham Lincoln - the 16th President of the United States who led the country through the civil war - first declared Thanksgiving a holiday and an off day for workers. Thanksgiving Day, ahead of Black Friday, is the beginning of Christmas shopping as well.

On Thanksgiving Day, families and friends get together for a meal and celebrate the day with fun and games. The traditional meal of roast turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie is a must. Families spend time together watching football or participating in a game. This year amid the pandemic, outdoor games and celebrations are low-key. Many people have opted for indoor celebrations with just family members.

Thanksgiving Day: Inspirational quotes

"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them." - John F. Kennedy

"Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never, ever have enough." -Oprah Winfrey

"Gratitude is riches. Complaint is poverty." -Doris Day

"Be grateful for what you have and stop complaining -- it bores everybody else, does you no good, and doesn't solve any problems." - Zig Ziglar

Thanksgiving Day: Wishes and messages to share

"2020 has been a difficult year. We are thankful to all who have been taking care of the sick and downtrodden people among us. Happy Thanksgiving!"

"We are so grateful for you and your family! Sending you peace and warmth. Happy Thanksgiving!"

"We all have so much to be thankful for! Sending you and your lots of love. Happy Thanksgiving!"

"Happy Thanksgiving! Wish you and your family all the best this Thanksgiving"

"Wishing you safe and happy times. May you enjoy the warmth of family and friends. Happy Thanksgiving!"

"Thank you for staying by my side in this difficult year. Happy Thanksgiving!"

Happy Thanksgiving! The traditional roast turkey is a must!



Happy Thanksgiving 2020!