Kamala Harris Shares A Recipe. No, It's Not Dosa

Kamala Harris took to Instagram to share one of her favourite Thanksgiving recipes.

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has spoken of her love for cooking time and again. With Thanksgiving approaching, she took to social media to reveal one of her family's favourite Thanksgiving recipes - cornbread dressing. "During difficult times I have always turned to cooking," wrote Kamala Harris, 56, on Instagram while sharing a step-by-step recipe to make the perfect cornbread dressing. "This year, I wanted to share one of my family's favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you. I hope whenever you're able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me-even when separated from those I love," she added.

The holiday of Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States. The centerpiece of contemporary Thanksgiving is usually a large meal - most often a roasted turkey served with a variety of side dishes.

Kamala Harris's cornbread dressing calls for packages of cornbread mix, spicy pork sausages, onions, apples, celery stalks, chicken broth, unsalted butter, fresh parsley, sage, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper.

Take a look at her instructions to see how to prepare "Kamala's Cornbread Dressing":

The recipe has collected over 2 lakh 'likes' on the photo and video sharing platform, along with a ton of compliments.

Two years ago, Kamala Harris had revealed that no Thanksgiving meal for her family was complete without her cornbread dressing. "We're all up early this Thanksgiving, getting the table ready and preparing food for dinner. The meal wouldn't be complete without my cornbread dressing!" she had written.

We're all up early this Thanksgiving, getting the table ready and preparing food for dinner. The meal wouldn't be complete without my cornbread dressing! pic.twitter.com/wxo1BPL52C — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 22, 2018

Last year, during a 90-second commercial break on the MSNBC show PoliticsNation, the then-senator shared some tips for cooking the perfect turkey.

How much does @KamalaHarris like to cook? She answered my husband's ? about brining a turkey about 1 min before going on @PoliticsNation from Columbia, SC (after I was on). I recorded her response 'cause I don't cook and she was speaking a foreign language. ???? #kamalacookspic.twitter.com/IZiQ6iOnTQ — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) November 26, 2019

She also delighted social media when she teamed up with Mindy Kaling to whip up some dosas last year.

Kamala Harris is poised to become the first female vice president of the United States. A senator, former prosecutor and the running mate of President-elect Joe Biden, she will notch a slew of firsts when she is sworn in on January 20: as the first US female vice president and the first Black in that position, as well as the first person of South Asian descent.