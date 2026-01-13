Happy Lohri 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Family And Friends

Lohri is a colourful and joyful festival that marks the end of the winter season and the beginning of the harvest time. It is a much-loved cultural and traditional celebration. People celebrate Lohri with great enthusiasm, enjoying bonfires, energetic folk dances, and tasty seasonal food. In 2026, the festival will be observed in mid-January, bringing warmth and happiness to the cold season.

When Is Lohri

According to the Druk Panchang, Lohri will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

The auspicious time for Lohri Sankranti will be 03:13 pm on January 14. Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

