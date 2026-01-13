Happy Lohri 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Family And Friends

People celebrate Lohri with great enthusiasm.
Lohri is a colourful and joyful festival that marks the end of the winter season and the beginning of the harvest time. It is a much-loved cultural and traditional celebration. People celebrate Lohri with great enthusiasm, enjoying bonfires, energetic folk dances, and tasty seasonal food. In 2026, the festival will be observed in mid-January, bringing warmth and happiness to the cold season.
When Is Lohri
According to the Druk Panchang, Lohri will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.
The auspicious time for Lohri Sankranti will be 03:13 pm on January 14. Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.
Here are some heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones on this special occasion
- Wishing you a Lohri filled with joy, happiness, and prosperity! May this festival bring warmth and light to your life.
- May the bonfire of Lohri burn away all your worries and bring you warmth, joy, and success. Happy Lohri!
- On this day of Lohri, I wish the divine festival fills your life with prosperity and growth. May 2025 be a warm and fruitful year for you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri.
- As the fire of Lohri flourishes, let us hope that all your sorrows and troubles vanish with it. Happy Lohri to you and your family!
- May the warmth of the Lohri bonfire fill your home with happiness and love. Happy Lohri 2025!
- Wishing you a harvest of joy and prosperity this Lohri. May your days be filled with happiness.
- On this auspicious occasion of Lohri, may all your dreams come true. Happy Lohri!
- Let the festival of Lohri bring you endless joy and abundance. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Lohri.
- May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness and bring warmth, joy, and happiness into your life. Happy Lohri!
- Sending you warm wishes for this festive season of Lohri. May the festival bring you prosperity and success.
- As the fire of Lohri flourishes, let us hope that all our sorrows end with it. Let the glory of the festival bring happiness to our lives. Happy Lohri to you and your family!
- May this Lohri bring opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into great achievements. Happy Lohri!
- This Lohri, may the sweetness of jaggery and the warmth of groundnuts add a happy zing to your life. Happy Lohri.
- May the festival of harvest fill your life with abundance and prosperity. Happy Lohri!