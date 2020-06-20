Happy Father's Day 2020: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Message

Father's Day 2020: Wish your dad with these quotes, messages and images.

Father's Day is celebrated every year in India on the third Sunday of June. This year, Father's Day is falling on June 21. It's a day to appreciate the role that fathers and father figures play in our lives - and there's really no better occasion than Father's Day to let your dad know how much he means to you. While this is something you can always do with the help of a nice home-cooked meal, a thoughtful gift or a day tailored exactly to his liking, there are also other ways to make your father feel special on Father's Day.

Send him a nice e-card, post a message on social media for him or use a beautiful quote to let him know how much he means to you.

Here are some Father's Day images, wishes, quotes, and WhatsApp messages you can share with your dad:

"I've said it before, but it's absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future." - Liza Minnelli

"Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that's why I call you dad, because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right." - Wade Boggs

A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.

"One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters." - George Herbert

You may have silver in your hair now but I know there's gold in your heart. Happy Father's Day, Papa.

Some people don't believe in heroes, but they haven't met by dad.

"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me." - Jim Valvano

When my father didn't have my hand, he had my back.

These funny Father's Day quotes and wishes will bring a smile to your dad's face:

"A father is a banker provided by nature" - French proverb

I hope this Father's Day is as much fun as your life was before you had us! Love you, dad.

The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.

"There should be a children's song: 'If you're happy and you know it, keep it to yourself and let your dad sleep.'" - Jim Gaffigan

Father's Day images and wishes to share with the most important man in your life:

Happy Father's Day!

Father's Day: A card to tell your father how much he means to you

Here are some gift and card ideas that will brighten your father's day! Let us know how you are celebrating Father's Day using the comments section.