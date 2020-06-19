Father's Day 2020: Gifts And Card Ideas To Celebrate Father's Day

2020 Father's Day: Some gift ideas and cards you can send to your dad.

Father's Day is the perfect day to celebrate the bond you have with your dad. In India, Father's Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June. It is a day when children turn the tables and spoil their dads with gifts, cards and thoughtful messages, instead of the other way round. Father's Day is the perfect occasion to convey to the father figure in your life how much they mean to you. While many do so with the help of surprise gifts and parties, others share their feelings through social media posts or greeting cards.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic this year, taking your dad out to a celebratory dinner may not be possible. However, that doesn't mean that you can't have a good day together. Here are some gift and greeting card ideas that are sure to brighten your dad's day. Make him feel special on Father's Day by cooking a meal for him or ordering his favourite dish, and let him know how much he means to you with the help of these ideas below:

A shaving set

Practical as well as beautiful, your dad is sure to love a good shaving kit. This one from Bombay Shaving Company comes with a photo frame and a card to make it even more special for your father.

A personalized pen

Nothing says thoughtful like a gift personalized just for the recipient. If you are confused about what to gift your dad on Father's Day, choose from a range of pens that can be customized with his name or initials.

A smart watch

Invest in a good smart watch if you father is an exercise buff or loves all things techy. Smart watches do much more than just telling the time - they also help keep track of daily activity levels. This one from Fitbit will also track notifications for incoming calls, emails, messages and more.

A handy tool kit

For the dad who loves DIY and refuses to engage the services of plumbers, electricians or repairmen, this is the perfect gift. Invest in a handy tool kit that comes with all the essentials he may need. Here are some options you can choose from.

A pair of cufflinks

A classic gift for fathers, an elegant pair of cufflinks makes for an ideal Father's Day gift. Whether you want something simple and understated or something more elaborate, you can find a design you like here.

While these gifts are a great way to let your dad know how much he means to you, a simple note of thanks will also make his day. You can delight him with something handmade by going through the inspiration below, or use these images to bring a smile to your dad's face. Here are some Father's Day card ideas and images that you can share with your father this Sunday:

Father's Day 2020: A card to share with the most important man in your life

How are you celebrating Father's Day? Let us know using the comments section.