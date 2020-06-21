On Father's Day, Google Let's You Doodle E-Cards For Your Dad

This is the eighth Google Doodle dedicated to Father's Day

Google is celebrating Father's Day 2020 with a doodle that lets users make a digital card for their fathers. This comes at a time when many are away from their parents amid strict travel restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The doodle transports users to a time when hand-made cards were used to celebrate such occasions. The search engine's doodle harps on nostalgia and allows everyone to make and send virtual cards to their fathers even if they are miles away from each other.

As you click on the doodle, a craft page pops up. You can choose from little doodle hearts, donuts and sea horses and make a personalised greeting card for your father. Once done, you can choose to post the card on social media platforms or e-mail it to your father.

This is the eighth Google Doodle dedicated to Father's Day. The history of Father's Day can be traced back to at least 1508, and the day was observed on March 19 in Europe by Catholic Christians. Many countries, including Italy, Spain and Portugal still celebrate Father's Day on March 19.