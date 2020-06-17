Father's Day 2020: 10 Ideas For A Fun-Filled Day Indoors, With Your Dad

Father's Day 2020: Have a fun-filled day indoors with your dad

As with most other events, Father's Day this year will also be different in the time of coronavirus. Going out is not the best idea, especially with doctors and experts strictly advising older citizens to stay home. So get creative and plan a Father's Day to remember -- indoors.

Father's Day is on June 21. Here are 10 ideas to make it a memorable day spent with dad.

Wake him up with a great cup of coffee or his favourite flavor of tea. Add add some cookies on the tray.

Spoil him with breakfast in bed. Get some tips from grandmom about his favourite childhood breakfast.

Let there be music! Make a playlist of your dad's favourite songs or instrumental music.

It's summer time. So stock up the fridge with on your dad's favourite drink - sodas, lassi, coke...or maybe, a healthy fruit punch.

Board games with family can be fun. There is a variety you can choose from - Monopoly, Carom, Scrabble, Ludo or any other game he enjoys.

Organize a fun treasure hunt in the house.

Do some research and cook up a storm for your dad.

Binge watch films on the television with a big bowl of pop corn.

There can't be a better day for clicking selfies.

Write your dad a letter, make him feel super-special.

At a time when a deadly pandemic has changed the world as we know it, Father's Day is a great chance to spend quality time with family and make each moment count.