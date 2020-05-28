Varun Gandhi's Post For Daughter, Who Graduated As The Youngest In Class

"My daughter Anasuyaa graduates Year 1 today and heads to Year 2," wrote Varun Gandhi.

A picture tweeted by Varun Gandhi.

BJP leader Varun Gandhi is a proud father today as his daughter graduates first grade and heads to the second grade in school. Mr Gandhi took to Twitter this morning to share a photograph of his five-year-old daughter Anasuyaa and announce that she had graduated Year One as the youngest student in her class.

Born in August 2014, Anasuyaa Gandhi is the daughter of Varun Gandhi and his wife Yamini.

"My daughter Anasuyaa graduates Year 1 today and heads to Year 2," wrote the 40-year-old parliamentarian. "She's the youngest in her class," he added, concluding the sentence with a smiling-face emoji.

The photograph shows Anasuyaa Gandhi smiling for the camera at her home as schools across the country remain shut during phase four of the nationwide lockdown. She can be seen wearing a blue frock and a matching graduation cap decorated with her initials "AG".

Take a look at Mr Gandhi's tweet below:

Since being shared this morning, the post has collected over 16,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments congratulating the young graduate.

This is not the first time that Mr Gandhi has taken to social media to share photos of his daughter. Last year, Mr Gandhi had shared a post showing the card she made for him on Father's Day, along with a picture of the two of them together.

On her third birthday, he had also shared a photograph of a smiling Anasuyaa and written, "Every evening as I come home,she runs to me with the biggest hug & the heaviness of the day just melts away."

Anasuyaa Gandhi is the third great-grandchild of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Varun Gandhi is the son of Indira Gandhi's younger son, Sanjay. His older cousin Priyanka Gandhi has two children.

Comments
