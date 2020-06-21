Happy Father's Day 2020: Things To Do And Make Your Dad Feel Special

Father's Day 2020: Actor Shilpa Shetty shared photo of son Viaan and husband Raj Kundra

Father's Day is that special day when you want to be with your dad just like your best friend and do things to make him feel special. As with most other events, this year, Father's Day will also be different in the time of coronavirus. Going out is not the best idea, especially with doctors and experts strictly advising older citizens to stay home. So get creative and plan a Father's Day to remember -- indoors.

Twitter is abuzz since morning with people posting what they are doing with their dad. The day also coincides with International Yoga Day and World Music Day.

Today is extra special... it's International Yoga Day and Father's Day too! I truly believe, the family that eats, prays, and practices yoga together... stays together. So, we had Daddy and son Viaan-Raj spending a… https://t.co/7JVzoIlnNK — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) June 21, 2020

“Have a six pack mind”



“Failure is the best teacher, welcome it” #FathersDay advice from my Papa #DrRanbirSinghHooda my go to guy... my rock and star pic.twitter.com/vHxtHNrnNe — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 21, 2020

At a time when a deadly pandemic has changed the world as we know it, Father's Day is a great chance to spend quality time with family and make each moment count. Here are some things that you can do with your dad.

Father's Day: Things you can do with your dad

Wake him up with a great cup of coffee or his favourite flavor of tea.

Spoil him with breakfast in bed.

Let there be music! Make a playlist of your dad's favourite songs or instrumental music.

It's summer time. So stock up the fridge with on your dad's favourite drink - sodas, lassi, coke...or maybe, a healthy fruit punch.

Board games with family can be fun. There is a variety you can choose from - Monopoly, Carom, Scrabble, Ludo or any other game he enjoys.

Famous Father's Day quotes

"Being a father is my hardest but my most rewarding job" - Barack Obama

"A father carries pictures where his money used to be" -Steve Martin

"She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father" - Harper Lee

"I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father's protection" - Sigmund Freud

"It is a wise father that knows his own child" -William Shakespeare