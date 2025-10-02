Happy Dussehra 2025: Best Wishes, Quotes, And WhatsApp Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a major Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. This year, the festival will be observed on October 2. According to Hindu mythology, Dussehra marks two significant events: Goddess Durga's triumph over the buffalo demon Mahishasura, and Lord Ram's victory over the demon king Ravana.

In West Bengal, the day also marks the conclusion of the grand Durga Puja celebrations. Devotees offer prayers to Goddess Durga on the final day, seeking blessings for the well-being of their families. A unique tradition followed in the region is sindoor khela, where married women apply vermilion to each other and celebrate with music and dance. In the evening, the visarjan (immersion) procession is carried out with great enthusiasm as people bid an emotional farewell to Maa Durga to the rhythmic beats of the dhak (traditional drums). The day ends with people greeting each other with "Subho Bijoya," wishing peace and prosperity.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Maha Dashami tithi will begin on October 1 at 7:01 p.m. and conclude on October 2 at 7:10 p.m. Dussehra is celebrated with great devotion and cultural vibrance across different parts of India, symbolising the eternal message that good always prevails over evil.

Here are 5 warm and heartfelt Dussehra messages for you:

1. May Lord Rama's blessings fill your life with peace, courage, and happiness. Wishing you a joyous Dussehra!

2. On this auspicious occasion, let all your worries burn away like Ravana's effigy. Have a blessed and prosperous Dussehra!

3. May the spirit of Dussehra inspire you to overcome every challenge and embrace new beginnings. Happy Vijayadashami!

4. Let this Dussehra light up your life with joy, positivity, and success. Wishing you and your family a wonderful celebration!

5. Celebrate the victory of good over evil and may truth and righteousness always guide your path. Happy Dussehra!

5 quotes on Dussehra:

1. "Dussehra teaches us that no matter how powerful evil may seem, good will always prevail."

2. "The burning effigy is not just Ravana outside, but the evils we carry within."

3. "On Vijayadashami, every step taken in goodness is a step closer to victory."

4. "Courage is not the absence of fear but the resolve to fight for what is right."

5. "Celebrate not just the fall of Ravana, but the rise of your inner Rama."

5 fresh Dussehra greetings and messages

1. Wishing you a joyful Dussehra! May Lord Rama's blessings fill your life with courage, happiness, and success.

2. This Dussehra, let the fire of Ravana's effigy burn away all negativity within you. Embrace light and positivity!

3. May the victory of good over evil inspire you to face life's challenges with strength and hope. Happy Dussehra!

4. Celebrate Dussehra with love, laughter, and togetherness. May this festival bring peace and prosperity to your home.

5. On this auspicious day, may the triumph of truth guide your path and fill your heart with joy and courage.