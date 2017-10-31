Halloween 2017: It's A Pumpkin Party For Animals At These Zoos

From elephants to frogs, everyone got a pumpkin-themed treat to celebrate Halloween

Offbeat | | Updated: October 31, 2017 15:02 IST
An elephant at the Cincinnati Zoo enjoys his pumpkin.

Halloween and pumpkins go hand in hand. The time around Halloween means carved jack-o-lanterns and pumpkin-spiced goodies. But why should humans have all the fun? To make Halloween 2017 more fun for animals, UK's Chester Zoo organised a wonderful pumpkin party for its animals. From an inquisitive baby bear to a school of fish, from a beautiful black jaguar to tiny golden frogs, everyone got a pumpkin treat to celebrate the spooky holiday of Halloween. See their wonderful pics and videos below:

Goshi, a beautiful black jaguar at the Chester zoo, had his food hidden inside a pumpkin, according to the BBC. Goshi celebrated Halloween with chicken:
 
 
 


The Galapagos tortoises like their pumpkins as nature made them
 
 
 


A baby bear at the zoo enjoys her first pumpkin this Halloween.
 
 
 


Milli the sun bear also can't seem to get enough of her honey-coated pumpkins
 
 
 


Jantan the Komodo dragon's pumpkin sure looks scared
 
 
 


More pics from the Halloween celebration:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


Other zoos around the world also organised Halloween celebrations for their animals, and the pics are a treat!

At the Tierpark Hagenbeck Zoo in Germany too, animals enjoyed pumpkin-themed treats on this holiday:
 
 
 
 
 
 


The Cincinnati Zoo animals look like they enjoyed Halloween too
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



