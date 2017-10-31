Halloween 2017: It's A Pumpkin Party For Animals At These Zoos From elephants to frogs, everyone got a pumpkin-themed treat to celebrate Halloween

Halloween and pumpkins go hand in hand. The time around Halloween means carved jack-o-lanterns and pumpkin-spiced goodies. But why should humans have all the fun? To make Halloween 2017 more fun for animals, UK's Chester Zoo organised a wonderful pumpkin party for its animals. From an inquisitive baby bear to a school of fish, from a beautiful black jaguar to tiny golden frogs, everyone got a pumpkin treat to celebrate the spooky holiday of Halloween. See their wonderful pics and videos below:Goshi, a beautiful black jaguar at the Chester zoo, had his food hidden inside a pumpkin, according to the BBC . Goshi celebrated Halloween with chicken:The Galapagos tortoises like their pumpkins as nature made themA baby bear at the zoo enjoys her first pumpkin this Halloween.Milli the sun bear also can't seem to get enough of her honey-coated pumpkinsJantan the Komodo dragon's pumpkin sure looks scaredMore pics from the Halloween celebration:Other zoos around the world also organised Halloween celebrations for their animals, and the pics are a treat!At the Tierpark Hagenbeck Zoo in Germany too, animals enjoyed pumpkin-themed treats on this holiday:The Cincinnati Zoo animals look like they enjoyed Halloween tooHaven't had your fill of cute animals this Halloween? Click here to see some 'paw'dorable costumed canines walking in the The Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade.Click for more trending news