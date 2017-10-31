Halloween 2017: It's A Pumpkin Party For Animals At These Zoos

Goshi, a beautiful black jaguar at the Chester zoo, had his food hidden inside a pumpkin, according to the BBC. Goshi celebrated Halloween with chicken:
The Galapagos tortoises like their pumpkins as nature made them
A baby bear at the zoo enjoys her first pumpkin this Halloween.
Milli the sun bear also can't seem to get enough of her honey-coated pumpkins
Jantan the Komodo dragon's pumpkin sure looks scared
More pics from the Halloween celebration:
Other zoos around the world also organised Halloween celebrations for their animals, and the pics are a treat!
At the Tierpark Hagenbeck Zoo in Germany too, animals enjoyed pumpkin-themed treats on this holiday:
The Cincinnati Zoo animals look like they enjoyed Halloween too
